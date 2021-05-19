The X In Pittsburgh Names Krizner PD

Abby Krizner has been named Program Director for 105.9 The X. Krizner began her career at the station in 2008, where she most recently served as an Assistant Program Director and Morning Show Host.

“Abby is the perfect fit to lead 105.9 The X programming department,” said David Edgar, SVP Programming iHeartMedia Pittsburgh. “She will bring her strategic thinking, music and lifestyle knowledge and creative promotional ideas to the station. Plus, she is an actual rock star, performing with her local band Tiny Wars.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as Program Director for my hometown station, 105.9 The X,” said Krizner. “My thirteen years have been so much more than the creative expression heard on the air. I’ve had incredible leadership with mentors providing apt challenges along the way that will serve me well as I take on this role.”