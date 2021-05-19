College Station Pulls In 9 Awards

WBSU-FM in Brockport, New York was nine awards from the New York State Broadcasters Association in the college radio division. The station has now won 12 state or national awards during the 2020-21 academic year and 48 over the last 33 years.

Here are the category winners from this year

· Outstanding Promotional Announcement

“Don’t Be Like My Sister”

· Outstanding Spot News

“Rochester Red Wings Cancel Their Season”

· Outstanding Feature

“No Coffee Needed”

· Outstanding Interview

“Cap & Co”

· Outstanding Use of Audio

“Don’t Be Like My Sister”

· Outstanding Live On-Scene

“SUNYAC Men’s Basketball Championship: Brockport vs. Potsdam”

· Outstanding Election Coverage

“WBSU Election Night 2020”

· Outstanding Use of Digital Platforms

“The Point’s Digital Platforms”

· Outstanding Live Local Coverage

“SUNYAC Men’s Basketball Championship: Brockport vs. Potsdam”

Students involved with the above projects include: graduate student Derrick Abbey; seniors Shay Gauthier, Ben Blakely, Leslie Hoag; juniors Matt Delaney, Peter Buffone, Tucker Cergol; sophomore Gio Battaglia and freshmen Kathleen Maurer, Lily Wegerski.