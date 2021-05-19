Hollywood Slowing Things Down

After 35 years in syndication, Radio Hall of Fame inductee, Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton has announced his retirement from all three of his national radio programs. Hamilton will keep his gig as weekday afternoon host in iHeart’s KTU-FM in New York City.

Premiere syndicates Hamilton’s “Hollywood Hamilton’s The Weekend Top30,” “The Remix Top30 with Hollywood Hamilton,” and “The Weekend Top30 with DJ Pup Dawg.”

“It’s time to spend more quality time with my family and continue developing new projects I’ve been passionate about,” said Hamilton. “I’ll be announcing new endeavors in Spring 2022.”

Hamilton, known as “Hollywood” since his earliest days working in syndicated radio, first teamed up in the 1980s with Dick Clark and the late Steve Rivers to pioneer one of the first live, pop/mainstream satellite programs called “Hangin’ with Hollywood” on the Transtar/Unistar Radio Network.

In 1998, he debuted three iterations of his popular franchise: “The Weekend Top30” and the multiple award-winning, dance music version, “The Remix Top30” for CHR/Top 40-formatted stations, and a CHR/Rhythmic-formatted version of “The Weekend Top30,” most recently hosted by DJ Pup Dawg.

“The Weekend Top30” and “The Remix Top30” were first launched into national syndication with Andy Denmark and his team at United Stations before joining Premiere Networks’ national lineup in 2013, where they will conclude the weekend of June 26 and 27, 2021.

“First and foremost, I want to give thanks to the more than 150 program directors that stuck with me all these years,” added Hamilton. “You have no idea how much that meant to me. None of this would be possible without the incredible producer/production team of Eric Weiss, Michelle Parisi, DD, Dwayne Crawford, DJ Pup Dawg and my wife, Marina. Without this group, the shows would never have lasted this long, while continuing to stay on top. I also want to thank my enormously talented Premiere Networks family – you’re the best in the business.”

“Sean is a tremendous talent, and we had a successful partnership for the past eight years,” said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. “He will truly be missed on hundreds of stations across the country. We wish him all the best for the future as he takes on this next chapter of his career.”