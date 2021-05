iHeartMedia’s Cities 97.1 in Minneapolis has hired Brian Oake to take over the morning show. Oake worked afternoons at what was then Cities 97, before becoming the morning show co-host in 2012 alongside Keri Noble.

In 2016 Oake moved over to cross-town rival The Current, owned by American Public Radio, to host mornings with Jill Riley. He left The Current abruptly in 2019 without explanation.