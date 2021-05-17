Bloomberg/iHeart Podcast Agreement

Bloomberg Media and iHeartMedia have signed an exclusive multiyear agreement to co-produce and distribute more than a dozen new original podcasts. The agreement will also include the distribution of Bloomberg Media’s existing slate of over 20 podcasts through the iHeartPodcast Network.

“Bloomberg Media continues to be one of the first, most-trusted destinations for high-quality content – from market news to business trends, to deeper financial backstories on what’s moving the economy overall,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “We are excited to partner with Bloomberg, not only to grow the audience of their existing slate of great shows, but to develop a whole new list of titles across the next several years.”

“We continue to see growth with our chart-topping, award-winning podcasts, as we had 26% increase in podcast downloads in 2020,” said M. Scott Havens, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Bloomberg Media. “Bloomberg Media delivers the global perspective and deep insight business-minded listeners crave, and new platforms such as the iHeartMedia network extends our reach with new audiences who are seeking quality, premium content.”

The first four new co-produced iHeartRadio Original podcasts will take a broad view on business topics covering subject areas like financial crime or the cost of climate or the future of an industry.