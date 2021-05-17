Indeed Back At #1

Jobs heavyweight Indeed has returned to the top of the Media Monitors list. Progressive is at number two.

Here are the numbers: Indeed (53,929), Progressive (49,787), Babbel (37,653), Geico (32,094), and ZipRecruiter (31,023).

