Salem Signs Stinchfield

Talkers AM 870 Los Angeles and AM 590 in Riverside/San Bernardino will welcome broadcast veteran Grant Stinchfield. The veteran will be the new co-host with Jennifer Horn on The Morning Answer.

“Good things come to those that wait,” said Chuck Tyler, Director of Programming for KRLA and KTIE. “We put Jennifer Horn through the ringer, as we tried out numerous co-hosts for this plum assignment, having a number of world-class talk-radio candidates. It took us five months. The good news is Jennifer survived, and we found an amazing new partner for her!”

“It is an honor to be chosen to be an important voice for millions of Californians who cherish liberty and freedom in a state that is quickly being controlled by big bureaucracy and government,” said Stinchfield. “I can’t think of a more important area of the country that needs common sense straight talk than Southern California.”

Stinchfield will continue to host his daily television program on Newsmax.