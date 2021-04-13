Woofy Ramone Joins JVC Media

JVC Media of Florida has hired Woofy Malone as Operations Manager for the Fort Walton Beach Cluster. Ramone has spent more than 30 years in the market, most recently with Cumulus Media’s WKSM-FM.

“JVC’s commitment to the Emerald Coast and all of our markets is to grow our culture of great local radio for our listeners and clients,” said JVC Executive Shane Reeve. “The addition of Woofy as our Operations Manager for JVC Fort Walton Beach is great for everyone in the market. Woofy is synonymous with the Emerald Coast, having been involved in many local charities, broadcasting and helping listeners through our area’s big hurricanes, and having a top-rated show for almost 30 years.”

“I moved to the JVC family because I want our work – radio broadcasting, public service, client relationships – all to matter more than those being just a report or bottom line on a spreadsheet,” said Ramone. “JVC is an organization that still believes in radio that entertains and informs the community, while helping local businesses market their products, especially in a time where everything local needs the most help.”

Ramone will oversee WECQ Q92 (CHR), WHWY Highway 98.1 Country, WWAV 102.1 The Wave (Classic Hits), and WZLB Florida Man Radio 103.1 (Entertainment Talk).