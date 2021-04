The latest Borrell Marketing Trends podcast examines if low-margin services are a necessary part of high-margin ad sales. Adam Burnham, SVP of Interactive Sales and Services at AffinityX is this weeks guest.

Co-hosts Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott look at the latest research indicating where things may be headed for SEO, Social Media, and the profitability of handling digital services for SMBs.

You can hear the podcast Here.