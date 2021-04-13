CMG Promotes Kim Dallow

Kim Dallow is the new Director of Radio Operations for Cox Media Group in Tulsa. She has been part of the cluster in various roles for 14 years.

“Kim has been serving unofficially as our operations manager for about a year now and our cluster has only improved with her at the helm,” said Cathy Gunther, Regional VP. “I look forward to seeing what she can do in her new role as we continue to lead the radio market in Green Country with top-tier ratings, community events, and innovative promotional efforts.”

“It’s such a privilege to work with this team of outstanding broadcasters,” said Dallow. “I’m so proud of the local programming and community support that CMG Tulsa consistently provides, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to help ensure that its legacy of excellence continues”

Dallow has served as the Marketing and Promotions Director for the cluster for the last 11 years and the Director of Branding & Programming for 103.3 The Eagle (KJSR-FM) for the last five years. She will continue to program 103.3 The Eagle.