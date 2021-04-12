Radio One Moves Cooper To Charlotte

Cam Cooper is headed for afternoons at WQNC 92.7 The Block in Charlotte. Cooper has been with Radio One stations in Cleveland, Richmond and Philadelphia

Cooper rejoins Jeff ‘Uzi D’ Anderson in Charlotte. “I am ecstatic to be working with Cam again,” said Jeff Anderson, OM. “His energy, creativity, passion for community and his ability to connect with our target audience will make an immediate and positive impact to 92.7 The Block and take Charlotte by storm!”

“I’m excited to be in the Queen City to grow the ratings, increase revenue and expand our footprint in the community,” said Cooper. “I look forward to being an asset to this already amazing team and it’s blessing to be working back with Uzi and our GM Marsha Landess. Let’s get to it!”

His first day in his new slot will be April 19th