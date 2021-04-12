WPLN Adds New Education Reporter

WPLN News in Nashville has hired Juliana Kim as the newsroom’s first Education Reporter. For the past year, she has been a reporting fellow at The New York Times.

“Juliana brings a wealth of national reporting and accountability experience, along with a strong sense of the mission of local public radio — to go deep on stories that have a real impact on the conversations around Middle Tennessee,” said Emily Siner, News Director. “We’re excited to see what we’re able to cover with a dedicated education reporter.”

“I admire WPLN’s commitment to telling stories that are nuanced, contextualized and people-centered,” said Kim. “With that, I am excited to expand the station’s coverage of students from underrepresented backgrounds, including recent immigrants, low-income students and pupils from rural areas.”

Kim starts May 3.