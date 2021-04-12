New Historical Baseball Podcast

Blue Jays’ Pitcher Ross Stripling and Jam Street Media are teaming up for GOATS: On The Bump. Stripling sits down with current MLB pitchers to discuss the Hall of Fame careers of some of the greatest pitchers to ever play the game.

“The inspiration for this show came from me binging Ken Burns Baseball,” said Matty Staudt, President, Jam Street Media. “I love hearing great players talk about the guys from the past that inspired them. We love working with Ross, he’s an amazing podcaster who just has an ease behind the mic you can’t teach.”

“To be able to get one of the current, best pitchers in baseball to help me uncover those awesome facts to our listeners has been a real treat,” said Stripling. “For instance, how Kershaw and myself talked about how big Sandy Koufax’s hands are and because of that we aren’t able to throw our curve balls the way Sandy did. You literally would never know an awesome fact like that unless you listened to our podcast episode.”

The first show drops April 13.