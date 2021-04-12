Apple Debuts Loud And Sad Radio

Musician, lyricist, entrepreneur, label owner and dad Pete Wentz has launched Loud and Sad Radio. Wentz is best known as the lyricist and bassist for Fall Out Boy.

“You’ve really got to think about this as moments meeting from divergent courses, somewhere in the realm of the TV show Curb Your Enthusiasm meets the movie Drive. And this is what Loud and Sad Radio is,” said Wentz. “It doesn’t have to be loud and it doesn’t have to be sad, but there are some things that just have that vibe. Loud and sad is a vibe to me.”

Loud and Sad Radio will feature a weekly collection of music, ideas, interests and off the wall randomness. Apple Music Hits will air a new show every Monday.