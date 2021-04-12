MLB Extends Deal With SiriusXM

Major League Baseball and SiriusXM have expanded their agreement to include additional streaming rights starting with the 2021 season. Now, SiriusXM subscribers with a streaming-only subscription, have access to live play-by-play broadcasts of every game on the SiriusXM app and connected devices and speakers in the home.

The SiriusXM app has 30 play-by-play channels dedicated to streaming the official radio broadcasts of every MLB team, giving fans the choice between the home and visiting team announcers for every game, all season long.