New WSOU HoF Inductees

Seton Hall University’s WSOU 89.5 FM will welcome three new alumni into its Hall of Fame. Dave Packer ’88, Cristina Del Giorno ’88 and Victoria Haffner ’13 will be Hall of Fame honorees.

Cristina Del Giorno is part of the iHeartMedia’s Total Traffic and Weather Network. Dave Packer is currently a reporter and anchor with ABC Audio and an established voice-over professional. Victoria Haffner’s career includes time with at CNN and ABC News.

“Cristina, Dave, and Victoria are each well deserving of the honor WSOU is bestowing upon them,” said Mark Maben, GM. “They have not only enjoyed successful professional careers but have also supported their peers and mentored younger individuals to help them find a path to success as well. WSOU is legendary for giving its students a foundation to be industry-ready when they start their careers, yet it is an ethos of giving back that makes our alumni community extraordinary. As the station turns 73 years old on April 14, it will be a privilege for me to induct Cristina and Dave into WSOU’s Hall of Fame and give Victoria our Distinguished Young Alumna Award.”

The virtual anniversary celebration and HoF inductions is set for April 14.