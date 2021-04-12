Awesome Rebranding In Knoxville

SummitMedia has added WNOX-FM to its ‘Awesome’ brand. Awesome 93.1 Totally 80’s and More replaces the former Classic Hits format.

The move mimics the rebranding of sister station WJSR-FM in Richmond VA in March. The change in Richmond, as the flip in Knoxville; included the addition of the syndicated The Ace & TJ Family morning show.

“Our consumers want and need an escape and that’s what this new station delivers,” said Randy Chase, EVP Programming. “From Gen X’ers to Millennials, we know that these songs will recall great memories. Plus, Ace & TJ have incredible energy and content that perfectly suits SummitMedia Knoxville.”