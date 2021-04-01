SCPR Expands Leadership Team

Southern California Public Radio has promoted Tony Marcano to managing editor of the SCPR newsroom; and Antonia Cereijido to executive producer of LAist Studios.

“We’re so grateful for the contributions that Tony has made to KPCC and LAist as the editor of the education beat, and know that under his leadership our talented newsroom will continue to meet the ever-evolving news and information needs of our community of Southern Californians,” said Kristen Muller, CCO. “Working with Antonia to bring the story of Norco 80 to life, and having heard her work on Latino USA, it was clear that she brings an extraordinary amount of excitement to her work in podcasting. We’re glad to welcome her to the team full time to help steer the creative direction of our LAist Studios podcast team.”

Marcano was previously the education editor for KPCC and Laist. Cereijido joins the LAist Studios team full time after hosting and producing Norco 80, a LAist Studios podcast produced in partnership with Futuro Studios.