ALT 97.5 Flagship For Austin FC

iHeartMedia Austin’s ALT 97.5 FM will be the flagship English-language broadcast partner with Austin FC of Major League Soccer. The station will broadcast all of the team’s regular and postseason matches.

“We view this as more than a simple broadcast partnership. This is a brand partnership between two huge brands,“ said Matt Martin, President Austin/San Antonio. “Austin FC is Austin’s first major league team and to launch and build together is an amazing opportunity.”

“iHeartMedia Austin is the market leader in entertainment programming and Austin FC is proud and excited to partner with its station ALT 97.5 FM to present Austin FC’s historic inaugural season in the Austin metro area,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC President. “iHeartMedia’s mission of focusing on targeted local programming strategically aligns with our Club’s mission to bring the story of our Club and the city of Austin to our supporters.”

Details related to Austin FC’s Spanish-language broadcasts, will be released prior to the start of the 2021 MLS regular season.