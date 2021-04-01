A Rare Flip To Oldies

The Milwaukee Radio Group has decided to give Pure Oldies a shot on WRXS-FM (106.9). The old format was Top 40. The new format will include music from the late 50’s through the 60’s.

“The 60’s will always be remembered as an important decade of change, in society, in fashion, in our culture, and in the music – from iconic 50’s artists who popularized rock & roll, to the British Invasion, Motown, Pop, Doo-Wop, and Top 40 hits that were fun and upbeat. Pure Oldies 106.9 is Milwaukee’s new home for those great songs and artists that dominated the charts,” says Milwaukee Radio Group Vice President & General Manager, Bob Bellini.

Milwaukee’s Pure Oldies 106.9 will play hits from the Supremes, Beatles, Temptations, Dave Clark Five, Buddy Holly, Sam Cooke, The Rolling Stones, Beach Boys, Four Tops, Mamas & Papas, Elvis Presley and others.