Las Cruces Baskets Of Joy

Top 40 KHQT (HOT 103) Las Cruces, NM, dedicated the month of March to collect Easter baskets, Easter supplies, as well as monetary donations to donate to kids. The Adams Radio Group station partnered with La Casa Inc., a not-for-profit organization in domestic violence prevention, awareness, advocacy and support.

“One reason I love my career in radio is that we get to be involved in helping the community. Nothing makes my heart happier than making a child’s day by giving them a basket of joy, making a family feel complete and helping aid our community in a positive direction. I am very proud of my team for always wanting to get involved and giving back,” said Lensi Shakra, GM.

HOT 103’s Baskets of Joy collected enough baskets and raised enough money to provide Easter baskets for approximately 211 kids.

(pictured l-r: Joey Hernandez, PD, KHQT-FM/Big Show Co-Host; Pamela Cisneros, Event & Volunteer Manager La Casa, Inc; Jackie Marquez Wilkinson PD, KWML-FM/Big Show Co-Host)