Tom Calococci Returns To BMG

Tom Calococci has been named Program Director at Beasley Media Group’s KOAS-FM in Las Vegas. Calococci programmed BMG’s Power 96 in Miami several years ago.

“We spoke with many talented programmers across the country,” said Peter Burton, VP/MM. “Tom’s energy, experience and knowledge of the format came out on top. He is the perfect choice to complement our incredible team here in Las Vegas!”

Calococci starts April 5. He most recently served as Affiliate Relations Ambassador at Sheet Happens in Dallas, TX.