Can You Speak Country?

The Country Radio Broadcasters are now accepting applications for the CRS 2022 Agenda Committee. The deadline to apply is April 9, 2021, and interested parties can submit HERE.

Industry professionals who want to be considered to serve on the committee must be available to attend agenda meetings in Nashville on Wednesday, June 2 through Friday, June 4, 2021. Applicants are also expected to attend CRS 2022, to be held Feb. 23-25, 2022.

Serving as leadership of the 2021-2022 Agenda Committee are Brent Michaels (KUZZ/Bakersfield), returning as Chairman and Joey Tack (KNCI/Sacramento), returning as Vice-Chair.

The balance of the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2022 Agenda Committee will be made up of volunteer professionals from all sectors of the Country radio, streaming, and record industries. The committee is responsible for planning events for the upcoming year’s Country Radio Seminar.

Visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com to fill out the application by April 9, 2021. Email Sheree Latham with any questions at [email protected] or call the CRB office at (615) 327-4487.