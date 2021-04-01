Classic Comedy On SiriusXM

The SiriusXM Comedy Classics channel will honor stand-up from the 1950s-1970s. The limited run channel is on SiriusXM channel 104.

The line-up includes iconic moments from legends including Bob Newhart, Phyllis Diller, Redd Foxx, Bob Hope, Jackie Gleason, Buddy Hackett, The Smothers Brothers, Flip Wilson, and more. Each week the channel will spotlight never-before-heard stand-up as well as rare material that hasn’t been heard in decades.

“Whether you’re feeling nostalgic, looking to discover the roots of modern-day comedy, or just hankering for a great laugh, Comedy Classics will appeal to a wide range of listeners,” said Jack Vaughn, SVP, Comedy Programming. “The era provided such a wealth of amazing talent, material, and inspiration that we had to properly honor it with its very own channel.”