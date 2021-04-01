John Marks Leaves Spotify

John Marks has stepped down from his role as Global Head of Country Programming at Spotify, USA. Marks has been with Spotify since September 2015.

“This is the result of a mutual agreement between Spotify and me,” said Marks. “It has been a privilege to work at Spotify since the beginning of its Nashville journey. But I am also excited about what adventures might lie ahead. I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve cultivated worldwide during my time at Spotify, and I will carry those with me as I continue with my career. I want to thank Spotify’s editorial team for the work that we have accomplished both in the United States and internationally.”

As one of only two Nashville Spotify employees covering the Country market, Marks was instrumental in growing the music streaming platform’s Hot Country brand, championing new artists, and establishing Spotify’s footprint in Nashville.