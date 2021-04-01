Charlie Thomas Promoted

Charlie Thomas has been elevated to Area President for the Mid-North area, including Eau Claire and Rochester markets for iHeartMedia. The group includes both broadcast and digital brands encompassing more than 29 stations comprised of music, talk and news formats.

“We are very excited for Charlie to oversee these six markets,” said Shosh Abromovich, Division President. “His proven leadership helped the North Dakota area be among the top performers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. I’m confident that his forward thinking will guide and grow these communities to the next level.”

“I’m truly excited to now be working with the iHeartMedia Eau Claire and Rochester markets and continuing to work with the amazing iHeartMedia team in North Dakota,” said Thomas. “We’ll continue to deliver quality content to our communities as well as quality marketing products to our clients in the new Mid-North area for iHeartMedia.”

Thomas most recently served as Area President for iHeartMedia North Dakota,