WBEN Adjusts Line-Up

NewsRadio 930 WBEN (WBEN-AM), Buffalo is making some line-up changes. The changes hit the air April 5.

The station will debut a new 9 AM to 10 AM program featuring co-hosts Brian Mazurowski and Joe Beamer. The midday show featuring David Bellavia and the afternoon show with Tom Bauerle will both be extended to four hours. At 6 PM, WBEN will add a full hour of news programming anchored by veteran news anchor Tom Puckett. A New Morning with Susan Rose and Brian Mazurowski will remain in the 5 AM to 9 AM slot.

“This lineup gives us the ability to super serve the market with the most compelling stories and topics on the minds of people in Buffalo and western New York,” said Tim Holly, SVP/MM, Audacy Buffalo.

“Remaining live and local throughout the day allows WBEN to offer Buffalo immediate coverage and commentary on the rapidly changing stories and issues that impact the region,” said Tim Wenger, Operations and Brand Manager, WBEN.