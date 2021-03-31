Bud & Broadway Coming To Knoxville

96.7 Merle (WMYL-FM) will debut The Bud & Broadway Morning Show April 1. The former St. Louis morning team is being syndicated by SuiteRadio.

“We’ve made a lot of improvements in the 96.7 Merle brand,” said Ron Meredith, Owner. “People are noticing. That has meant a lot of improvement as our brand has started to climb up in the Knoxville market. We improved the music and added some great programming elements, but we really have felt for a long time that the Knoxville country stations have been presenting weak morning shows that don’t fit this market very well. Putting Bud & Broadway on in East Tennessee elevates the stakes for those weaknesses and places an authentic and funny morning show in the mix among these country stations.”

Bud Ford & Jerry Broadway were victims of COVID-19 budget cuts in May 2020 at Hubbard Radio’s WIL-FM in St. Louis.