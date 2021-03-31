Rays Remain With WDAE

Tampa Bay’s WDAE (95.3FM | 620AM | 96.7FM | 95.7HD3) will continue to serve as the Rays’ flagship radio station throughout the regular 2025 Major League Baseball season. The new broadcast agreement will include audio from every Tampa Bay Rays’ game, which can be heard on WDAE and streamed live on the station’s website and the iHeartRadio app.

“I’m excited to extend the long-term partnership we’ve enjoyed with the Tampa Bay Rays since 1998,” said Chris Soechtig, Area President of iHeartMedia Tampa/Sarasota. “From Spring training through the entire season, fans can listen to the play-by-play of each game on Sports Radio 95.3WDAE, the flagship home of The Rays.”

The broadcast agreement will also include ancillary programming such as a weekly one-hour “This Week In Rays Baseball” program featuring the biggest names from the Tampa Bay Rays.