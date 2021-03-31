La Ley Chicago Adds Programming

La Ley 107.9 (WLEY-FM) Chicago has added “El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata” to the line-up. The Spanish-language syndicated program airs M-F, 4 PM-9 PM.

“Oswaldo Diaz’s El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata, is by far one of the most entertaining and influential syndicated Spanish-language radio programs in the country,” said Carlos San Jose, GM. “We’re beyond excited to carry his iconic show. It will absolutely be a treat for Chicago’s vibrant Latino community.”

“It’s awesome to partner with a Latino powerhouse company like Spanish Broadcasting System and I can’t wait to bring more laughter and fun to Latinos in the Windy City,” said Oswaldo Diaz, the voice(s) behind Erazno y La Chokolata.