Former KFOG Host Moves On-Line

Big Rick Stuart is moving to afternoons on MyWineRadio. Stuart had been hosting weekends on the on-line station.

“Big Rick Stuart is the perfect add to afternoons,” said Ken Wilkey, President/CEO. “Rick had successful gigs doing afternoons at KFOG and Live 105 in San Francisco. He knows California Wine Country. He is a fantastic communicator, a member of the community and he loves relating to his audience and playing great music.”

“I am really excited to move to afternoons, sharing my experiences of living in and exploring wine country with all my listeners,” said Stuart.