Ace & TJ Family Extend Agreement

The Ace & TJ Family Show has extended the contract with WNOK-FM Columbia, SC. The program has been on the iHeartMedia station since 2008.

“For over 10 years, Ace and TJ have been a consistent top 3 performer in 18-34 and 25-54 on WNOK,” said L J Smith, SVP Programming. “In addition to the great content, a large reason for their success is their access and availability. They’re incredibly easy to work with at the local level. Market visits, timely imaging updates, promos, and local endorsements all work together to make the guys a part of the station and our community. We couldn’t be more pleased to extend this agreement, and continue the success story here in The Capital City.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to continue our partnership with iHeart Media and everyone in Columbia. It’s been nothing but a pleasure since the day we started,” said Ace.”We feel honored and humbled by the fact that IHeart Columbia wants us to continue being a part of their family. Everyone there is very special to us,” said TJ.

The program is syndicated by RadioButtonNetwork.