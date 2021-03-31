Spilly Joins Sports Radio 104.3

Ryan “Spilly” Spilborghs is joining Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM) as their Colorado Rockies analyst. He’ll provide exclusive insight and analysis on the team throughout the baseball season.

“Spilly is a tremendous addition to help bolster our on-air Rockies content,” said Raj Sharan, PD. “Fan listeners will love listening to his outgoing personality blended with experiences both playing and broadcasting with the Rockies.”

Spilborghs spent six seasons as a major league outfielder for the Rockies, including as a part of their 2007 National League championship team. He also co-hosts programs for MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, and is part of the Rockies television broadcast team.