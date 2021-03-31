Jim McHugh Retires

Senior Account Executive James McHugh, Adams Radio Group, Delmarva Peninsula, has retired. He has worked for the same stations his entire 41 year career.

“Rarely these days do you find an exemplary employee like Jim McHugh. Someone that loves radio and commits their entire career to not only radio, but one cluster of stations and one community,” said Ron Stone, President/CEO. ”Jim was instrumental in the transition from Great Scott to Adams Radio and his dedication and loyalty to the radio stations has been unmatched. I, and all of Adams Radio, wish Jim the very best life has to offer in his retirement. Jim, you will be missed!”

“I never once considered another position outside of radio. This business has been very good to me and my family and I have enjoyed every moment of my career,” said McHugh. “I wish my Adams family all the best and continued success. I am very much looking forward to spending more time with my wife and family.”