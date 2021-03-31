Malone Returns To Cleveland Airwaves

The Jimmy Malone Show debuts April 1. Fox Sports 1350 (WARF) will air the show Thursday and Friday mornings. The show will also be heard Saturday mornings on Majic 105.7 (WMJI-FM.

Malone will host conversations with politicians, community and business leaders, journalists and others. The debut program will feature Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Andrea Thome, author and justice advocate; and wife of former Indians first baseman Jim Thome. The program will also reunite Malone with his longtime Majic 105.7 partner, now retired, John Lanigan

Malone was the co-host of the WMJI morning show since 1991, left the show last month when iHeartMedia gave the show to Mark Nolan.