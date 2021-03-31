Vaccine Podcast

In Partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, iHeartMedia is launching COVID-19 Immunity in Our Community a limited podcast series. The series will be hosted by ABC’s Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts.

“With more and more Americans getting access to vaccines as supply increases, it is important the public has the facts about the vaccines in order to understand how important they are to ending this pandemic,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “COVID-19 Immunity in Our Community will provide listeners with reliable resources and information rooted in science, so they’re equipped to make decisions about their lives – and the lives of those around them.”

The podcast will release a total of 12 episodes. New episodes will be released every two weeks.