Food And Politics

Westwood One and DCP Entertainment have debuted Politics of Food. The podcast offers an in-depth look into the intentional politicization, economics, and community impact of food on a global scale.

“Food impacts all of our lives in more profound ways than we may realize,” said Chris Colbert, CEO of DCP Entertainment. “Politics of Food will help us understand that impact and help us explore better systems that can create equity and safety for both consumers and food workers.”

Political strategist and organizer Cristina González hosts the show, talking with restaurateurs, executives at major food companies, farmers, consumers, and experts on a wide variety of issues.