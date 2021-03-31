Rude Named Executive Producer of Morning Hustle 

Reach Media has hired Yonni Rude as the Executive Producer of the nationally syndicated morning show, The Morning Hustle. Rude has been with Radio One since 2016. His most recent post was as the operations manager of the Cleveland four-station cluster. He replaces Hollywood.

Before joining the Radio One team, Yonni spent three years in Charleston, SC as Program Director / Afternoon Drive host at Cumulus Media’s Top 40 WSSX-FM 95sx Hit Music Now and the previous 12 years as the Assistant Program Director/Afternoon Drive host at Citadel Broadcasting’s Urban Mainstream WWWZ-FM Z93 Jamz.

Rude stated, “The Morning Hustle is the next evolution of morning radio and I’m excited to lead the team and help grow the brand. Thanks to Colby Colb, Mitch Henry and David Kantor for the opportunity to lead this amazing team.