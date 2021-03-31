ABC Digs Into Horrible Tulsa Attack

On Tuesday, April 6 ABC Audio will debut a new podcast called Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth, written and hosted by ABC News Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami.

One of the most brutal and rarely discussed racially motivated attacks in American history occurred in 1921 when a violent white mob descended on a prosperous Black community in Tulsa known as Black Wall Street.

In less than 24 hours they destroyed and terrorized the neighborhood, killing as many as 300 Black Americans. The collective memory of the massacre was buried by a culture of silence and many victims’ bodies were never found. But now one century later, the possibility of mass graves buried beneath Tulsa has led to a renewed search for answers. Featuring archival audio accounts from witnesses and interviews with historians, “Tulsa’s Buried Truth” brings listeners through the painful history and into the modern-day

quest for closure and healing.