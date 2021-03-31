WCCO Names Brad Lane Brand Manager

Lane replaces John Hanson at WCCO in Minneapolis. He joins Audacy after serving as director of content for Good Karma Brand in Milwaukee for the past two years. Lane also worked Hubbard’s KSTP for 20 years as a host, producer, creative director and PD.

“WCCO Radio serves as an extremely important news brand for the people of the Twin Cities and the state of Minnesota who rely on us to be informative, timely, relevant and entertaining,” said Shannon Knoepke, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Minneapolis. “Brad brings a wealth of experience leading content teams and his leadership and vision will be instrumental to the success of our station. We’re looking forward to adding him to the team.

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to be back in the Twin Cities programming a station with such a rich legacy, trusted talent and commitment to excellence,” said Lane. “WCCO has an incredible history and a bright future; it’s with a sincere appreciation for the heritage of this storied brand that I am also thrilled to be a part of its evolution.”