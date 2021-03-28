Starnes Moves Podcast To Salem

The Todd Starnes Podcast has been added to the Salem Podcast Network. Starnes, a conservative talker, said “Salem is known for its cutting-edge platforms and excellence-driven programming. I’m honored to join such a well-respected industry leader like the Salem Podcast Network.”

“SPN is delighted to join in this partnership with Todd Starnes, one of the

leading voices in conservative America,” said Phil Boyce, Senior Vice

President of Spoken Word for the Salem Media Group. “His courage in

saying what needs to be said is unmatched. His knowledge and ability to

explain what is really going on is his forte.”

The Salem Podcast Network will begin distribution, marketing, and sales representation for the Todd Starnes Podcast beginning on April 5, 2021.

Starnes is a longtime award-winning journalist and radio commentator. His daily syndicated radio presence reaches millions of listeners across hundreds of stations. He previously spent more than a decade at the FOX News Channel, hosting a daily radio program on the FOX Radio Network.