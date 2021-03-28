Halle Berry Responds to Fired Buffalo Radio Host

The actress posted a tweet to Twitter responding to former Cumulus host Rob Lederman’s racists comments last week. The new unemployed host compared he compared toaster settings to the tone of Black women’s skin, mentioning both Berry and Serena Williams. Here’s the Berry tweet…

Cumulus immediately fired Lederman: “Cumulus Media operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question Rob Lederman’s comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles. We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent. We apologize, and deeply regret the incident.”