(By Randy Lane) The Bert Show celebrates 20 years this week. Bert Weiss and his cast continue to attract top morning ratings with females in their Atlanta home base and in 25 syndicated markets, including Kansas City, New Orleans, and Nashville. The show’s podcast generates more than 5 million downloads monthly.

In the fall of 2000, RLC staged a talent seminar in idyllic Napa Valley. Speakers included Jimmy Kimmel and notable radio talents like Jack Diamond and Chet Buchanan. At the time, Bert was the co-host and producer for Jack Diamond at WRQX in DC. He had previously held the same position with Kidd Kraddick in Dallas.

Bert and I had a private conversation in one of the rustic monastery alcoves where he confided that he was “ready to host my own morning show.” Based on his past experiences, I agreed.

In early 2001, Brian Philips, then VP of Programming for Susquehanna Radio and current Cumulus Executive VP, started a new CHR station in Atlanta and was looking for a morning show. I recommended Bert to host. Brian hired him and assembled a supporting cast.



9 Reason Why The Bert Show Works

Bert recognized the power of relationship content (fueled by engaging stories, humor, and drama) equaled great female ratings. Relationship content, the hallmark of the show, evolved from couples to include parenting, friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors. It’s a character-based show that establishes and nurtures a trust relationship with listeners. Bert, Kristin, Davi, and Moe’s likability and authenticity have created deep fan loyalty. The supporting cast of Tommy, Cassie, Tracey, Kristian, Keity, Romero, and Christian add flavor on-air and drive the show off-mic. The relationship dilemmas are often developed into multiple segment and episodic content that drives TSL. Bert has perfected the art of teasing to give listeners a reason to listen longer and to tune-in again. Bert is a master host with the rare ability to direct four open mics in an orderly manner without talk-over.

The show has an amazing balance of humor driven by Moe Mitch and Davi Crimmins and emotional, vulnerable content from the entire cast. Social media engagement is active and serves to deepen the characters’ relationship with the audience. The show is known for Bert’s Big Adventure. It’s a year-round nonprofit organization that provides an all-expense-paid journey to Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses. The show’s imaging highlights priceless content moments and the individual characters. Interactive topics, features, and games connect the show directly with listeners.

Congratulations, Bert! Here’s to another 20 years.

Randy Lane launched his media talent coaching and personal brand development company in 1996. He can be contacted by phone at 805.231.5746 or email at [email protected].