Cox Sets Mighty Goal For St. Jude

Cox Media Group’s Tulsa broadcasting group KOKI-TV, KRAV-FM and KWEN-FM launched its 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway fundraiser with a goal to sell 13,000 tickets, which would raise $1.3 million for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s goal is 1,000 more than the cluster sold last year.

“$1.3 million is a pretty aggressive goal, but we feel confident that we have put together a strong initiative that will incentivize the community to help us reach this goal before the giveaway on June 27th,” says Cathy Gunther, Market Vice President Cox Media Group Tulsa. “Last year, tickets sold out a month early in the midst of the pandemic and that gave us the confidence to move forward in upping our ticket goal so dramatically.”

The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home is being built by Shaw Homes in the Stone Canyon subdivision in Owasso, OK. The home is 2,800 square feet, has four bedrooms, and features a game room on the first floor.

The home isn’t the only prize ticket-owners could win. With tickets purchased prior to specific deadlines, people can be entered to win a diamond necklace from Israel Diamond Supply, a trip to New York City to see Dan + Shay at Madison Square Garden from K95.5, and groceries for a year from Reasor’s.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is part of a year-long partnership between CMG Tulsa and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The K95.5 Country Cares Radiothon raised more than $181,000 earlier this year with the assistance of sister stations 103.3 The Eagle and FOX23. This September FOX23, Mix 96.5 and K95.5 will serve as the official media partners of the St. Jude 5k Walk/Run.