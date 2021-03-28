Cochran Joins Cherry Creek

Cherry Creek Media/St. George, Utah has named veteran programmer Jeff Cochran as Operations Manager to oversee its 7-station group. Previously Cochran was a SVP of Programming for iHeart in Salt Lake City, Regional VP of Programming for Idaho/Montana and has Programmed WLIT/Chicago, KOSI/Denver, KEZK St. Louis and KMZQ/Las Vegas.

Cochran said “I’m so proud to join the team at Cherry Creek Media. James English and Mark Elliott have a rich history and a fantastic plan for an even better future”.

Group Program Director Mark Elliott added, “We were looking for someone with Jeff’s background and he more than fills the bill. I am thrilled to have someone of Jeff’s caliber working with us in St. George and to also share his experience with our entire Cherry Creek programming team.”

GM James English said “We are proud to have the level of experience and leadership Jeff brings to our operation. His creativity and attitude are a great addition to our entire staff. We look forward to his success.”