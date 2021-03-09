Chi Riley Promoted In Omaha

Power 106.9 (KOPW) midday on-air talent and Music Director, Chi Riley, has been promoted to Assistant Program Director. She is also afternoon drive host on sister station Sweet 98.5 (KQKQ).

“Chi has been integral to the success of Power 106.9 over the past year and an indispensable part of the team since I arrived in Omaha,” said David Adams, PD. “I couldn’t be happier to officially recognize her contributions with this well-deserved promotion.”

Chi has been with NRG Media Omaha since February, 2020.