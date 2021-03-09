Byron Wright Returns To BMI

Byron Wright will return to the company, joining the R&B/Hip-Hop department as Executive Director, Creative, Atlanta. Wright returns to BMI most recently having held the position of Senior Director of A&R at Epic Records.

“I am delighted to welcome Byron back to BMI. He is a respected executive who brings extensive industry experience, strong relationships and a true passion for music and its creators to the position,” said Catherine Brewton, Vice President Creative, Atlanta.

“I’m excited to rejoin my BMI family and to continue guiding the careers of some of the world’s most talented music creators,” said Wright. “It’s an absolute honor to work alongside the team once again and support the company’s unparalleled level of dedication and service to its affiliates. I’m looking forward to this next chapter with BMI.”