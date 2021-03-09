Mark Nolan Majic Cleveland

Majic 105.7 (WMJI-FM) is welcoming Cleveland media vet Mark Nolan as the new host of the morning show. The Mark Nolan show will also feature two other native Clevelanders, Jen Picciano and Krystle Elyse.

Nolan has more than 25 years of broadcast experience, including nearly 20 years as a television meteorologist and anchor. He has been a part of the Majic 105.7 team for the last nine years and previously held positions at local television stations WKYC and WOIO.

“There isn’t a friendlier or more familiar face in Cleveland media than Mark Nolan,” said Keith Hotchkiss, President, iHeartMedia Cleveland. “Mark embodies the spirit of our community and is a proponent for all things Cleveland.”

“Getting to do a morning show in your hometown is an incredible honor. I look forward to informing and entertaining the city I love for years to come,”said Nolan.