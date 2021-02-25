iHeart Announces New Reporting Structure

iHeartMedia has announced a new operating structure under which its Digital Audio Group business, which includes its iHeartRadio digital service as well as its podcasting business, will publicly report its financials separately from its Multiplatform Group business, which includes its broadcast radio assets. Each group will now operate as a separate reportable segment with dedicated management.

The company has created a management structure for each business reportable segment.

Both segments will continue to report to Bob Pittman, iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO, and Rich Bressler, iHeartMedia President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company’s podcasting as well as iHeartRadio digital service; the company’s digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; and its digital advertising technology companies, including Jelli, RadioJar, Unified and Voxnest, and will also include the recently-announced Triton Digital upon completion of the acquisition.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group will be led as a team by Conal Byrne as Chief Executive Officer and Darren Davis as Chief Operating Officer, with Carter Brokaw serving as the President of Digital Revenue and Jessica Jerrick as Executive Vice President of Digital Distribution and Platform Partnerships.

The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group

The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group represents almost 75% of iHeartMedia’s revenue.

The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group includes the iHeartMedia Markets Group, with its 860+ radio stations in 160 markets; the company’s live and virtual events business; and its National Sales organization.

Premiere Networks, which includes the Total Traffic and Weather Network; and BIN: Black Information Network, will also join this group.

The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group will be led by Greg Ashlock as Chief Executive Officer and Tim Castelli as Chief Revenue Officer. In addition, Julie Talbott joins this group in her role as President, Premiere Networks; Hartley Adkins will become President of the Markets Group; Jeff Howard remains President of National Sales and Tony Coles as President of BIN: Black Information Network.