Bongino Hits 100

Westwood One’s Dan Bongino Show is now heard on over 100 stations, with the latest affiliate KSVL-FM in Reno putting Bongino at the 100 mark. The Conservative talker, a former Secret Service Agent (2006– 2011), launched in March 2020. Bongino also served as a NYPD officer from 1995 to 1999.

“Growing up a fan of conservative talk radio makes this moment extra special for me. To be able to reach people across the country with a strong pro-liberty, pro-freedom message is the honor of a lifetime,” said Bongino. “Special thanks as well to the affiliates partnering with us in this venture.”